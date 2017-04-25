Reese Witherspoon says ''women have to prove themselves twice as hard'' in Hollywood.

The 'Wild' star has slammed the movie industry's gender gap, insisting it takes women twice as long to get the recognition they deserve compared to their male counterparts.

She said: ''I finally had my three hits. Finally, I feel like the story had changed. I am a producer ... Women have to prove themselves twice as hard [and it takes] twice as long.

''A guy has one hit and they say he's going to win an Oscar. A guy has one movie at Sundance and he gets Jurassic Park. A woman has a hit at Sundance and she has to make six more movies.''

And the 41-year-old actress insists she can easily tell if a movie will be received well and trusts her gut instinct.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair's Founders Fair this week, she added: ''I know a movie's a great idea or a company's a great idea when I can't stop thinking about it. When I think, Oh my God, I can't wait to tell that story, or, I can't wait to sell that dress. I have a good gut.''

Meanwhile, Reese previously revealed she is ''very grateful'' for her 20-year acting career.

Captioning a picture of herself from the 1990s, she wrote: ''This was taken in 1996, when I just started working in movies. It was one of my very first photo shoots ... I was beyond excited to have the chance to work in film.

''20 years later, I still am. I love being an actor, travelling the world, and learning about other people's lives. Feeling very grateful for my amazing job! #TBT #90sFashion (sic)''

And the blonde beauty recently reflected on how she is often the ''only woman on a set full of men''.

She said: ''So often I'm the only woman on a set full of men. It became this really interesting group of women whose work I'd always loved. Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure. I learned so much from each of them.''