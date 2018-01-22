Reese Witherspoon has been bombarded with requests for a role in the next season of 'Big Little Lies',

The 41-year-old actress stars in and is a producer on the award-winning drama series, and since news broke there is to be a second run of episodes, Reese's phone hasn't stopped ringing with ''random calls'' from her famous friends looking for cameos, much to her delight.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (21.01.18), she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I have been getting the most random calls from people, just like, 'I'll do anything, I'll just do one thing, I'll do anything!'

''And I'm like, that's such a wonderful feeling as a producer, we had no idea that people would have this kind of response, it's really lovely.''

Thought it hasn't yet been revealed what will happen in season two, Reese did hint it could involve flashbacks for the audience to learn more about the characters.

She teased: ''That's a good idea.''

Her co-star, Laura Dern, added: ''Very good idea.''

Reese has been a vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement and she and the rest of the team working on the show are dedicated to offering roles and behind-the-scenes positions to women.

She said: ''It's important as we come to this place in our business where we're talking about unsafe work environments, it's important for women who have been in our business to be leaders. To step up, to create safe work environments, to have conversations with unions like SAG, like AFTRA, like the DGA, the PGA, the Academy.

''Having conversations about how do we create safer work environments so that everyone feels like, not only is the art beautiful, but the making of the art is also an experience that's safe and inclusive.''

The 'Walk the Line' star is delighted Time's Up has garnered so much support and she was very emotional by the turn out for the Women's March protests over the weekend.

She said: ''I think I cried all day yesterday with the Women's March. Everything I read, every speech that I heard, I was so, just moved, really deeply moved by this outpouring.

''It's time for people to get together and really talk about the things that have been going on in their environments.''