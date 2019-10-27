According to Reese Witherspoon, streaming services have transformed the lives of women within the TV and movie businesses.
The Oscar-winning actress - who has joined forced with her long-time showbiz pal Jennifer Aniston for the Apple TV series 'The Morning Show' - believes the rise of streaming services is a blessing for women within the industry, which has traditionally been dominated by men.
She explained: ''Jen and I are uniquely positioned.
''We had success within one iteration of Hollywood, but streaming services using data to discover what people want to watch has changed my entire career and allowed women to be valued in a way we never have before.''
Reese, 43, also believes streaming services have created more opportunities for up-and-coming female directors and writers.
She explained: ''Little girls came up to me 10 years ago and said, 'I wanna be in Hollywood,' and I would never say, 'Try to be a director or a writer.'
''Now I can say that with confidence. Write your own stories, direct your own material, go to film school. It actually might happen.''
Similarly, Jennifer thinks the movie and TV industries have entered a new phase.
The 50-year-old actress told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''It feels like this is a whole new chapter in our lives.
''We went from being an actor for hire in little romantic comedies - always as the girl next door. But this is a whole new ballgame.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently claimed that even more #MeToo allegations are set to ''come to the surface''.
The actress believes ''incredible things'' have happened since the Hollywood sex scandal first erupted, and Jennifer thinks that more allegations will emerge over the coming months and years.
She reflected: ''Incredible things have happened in the past couple of years that were long overdue.''
