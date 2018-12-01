Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has thanked Ariana Grande for paying homage to 'Legally Blonde' in her new music video.
The 42-year-old actress has taken to her Twitter account to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose new video for 'Thank U, Next' sees the chart-topping pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series.
Alongside an image of herself and Ariana dressed as Elle, Reese wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Thank u, next [clapping emoji] [love heart emoji] @ArianaGrande #ElleWoodsForever (sic)''
Ariana, 25, subsequently reached out to the award-winning actress on Twitter, admitting she tried to distinguish her look from that of the movie.
And she also thanked Reese for her kind words.
Ariana wrote: ''omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn't come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words. [love heart emoji] (sic)''
The much-discussed video - which also features a 'Mean Girls'-inspired segment - sees Ariana touch on some of her past relationships with the likes of Pete Davidson and Ricky Alvarez.
And Lindsay Lohan - who starred in the 2004 comedy movie - recently admitted to being ''flattered'' by Ariana's decision to use 'Mean Girls' concepts in the video.
She said: ''Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan.
''But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! (sic)''
Similarly, the official Twitter account of the 'Mean Girls' Broadway show - which is written by Tina Fey - has also given the new video its seal of approval.
The account tweeted: ''Thank U, @ArianaGrande for creating the FETCHEST video for #ThankUNext! We're, like, OBSESSING over it or something... (sic)''
