Reese Witherspoon had to ''grow up really fast'' when she became a parent at the age of 23.
Reese Witherspoon had to ''grow up really fast'' when she became a parent.
The 'Big Little Lies' star was just 23 when she gave birth to daughter Ava - who she has with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe - and admitted it completely changed her life.
She said: ''I had to grow up really fast, and figure out what woman I wanted to be for my daughter.''
Despite winning praise for her role in 1999's 'Election', Reese - who as well as Ava, 20, also has Deacon, 16, with Ryan and Tennessee, seven, with current husband Jim Toth - struggled to get another job afterwards as studio bosses saw her as being ''repellent'' like her character and she recalled being ordered to ''dress sexy'' in order to be cast again.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''My manager finally called and said, 'You've got to go meet with the studio head because he will not approve you. He thinks you really are your character from Election and that you're repellent.' And then I was told to dress sexy.
''And you're 23, you have a baby at home, you need the money and you're being told that by people who know what they're doing.
''It's funny to think of all the things we were told to do back then because now you're thinking, 'Oh God, if somebody told my daughter to do that, she'd be like, I really hope you're joking.' ''
Reese, now 43, persevered and eventually landed her huge role as Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde', though it required a number of awkward meetings with executives.
She said: ''I remember a room full of men who were asking me questions about being a coed and being in a sorority, even though I had dropped out of college four years earlier and I have never been inside a sorority house.''
And after winning praise for the role, Reese was inundated with offers - and didn't know what to do.
She admitted: ''I was so used to being underestimated that when I was somehow accepted, I didn't know how to look at material.
''I didn't know how to make decisions and I didn't know what I wanted to say.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...