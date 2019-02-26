Reese Witherspoon has been getting beauty tips from her daughter.

The 'Big Little Lies' star relies on her 19-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe to help her with her make up and has confessed her teenage daughter has an ''intense knowledge'' about cosmetics.

She told People magazine: ''I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup]. Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive. If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I'll be like, 'Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can't remember what goes in the crease,' because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It's crazy ... She taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones. I really liked the way it looked, so now it's just become part of my makeup routine.''

It's not the first time Reese has spoken out about the standards of the industry either, as she previously insisted fashion doesn't need to be ''serious'', and said the garments people adorn should not make them feel ''bad'' but should leave them feeling like they ''belong''.

Speaking about the industry, she said: ''For me, fashion doesn't have to be serious. It doesn't have to make you feel bad. People don't have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store. There are a lot of places in this world where people feel like they don't belong. I want people to feel like they belong.''