Reese Witherspoon will continue to ''celebrate risk takers'' who ''fight for change'' in 2019 and beyond.

The 'Big Little Lies' star spoke of her pride at what Hollywood has achieved in the last 12 months with the Time's Up movement, which was launched at the start of 2018 to raise awareness of sexual harassment in the industry and wider world.

Alongside a number of photographs from last year's Golden Globes ceremony, she wrote on Instagram: ''I will forever remember last year's #GoldenGlobes, when we stood together in solidarity to fight for equality, parity, safety and inclusion. Good luck to all the nominees tonight! And may we continue to celebrate risk takers in our industry and beyond, who challenge status quo and fight for change! #TIMESUP (sic)''

Reese and a number of other Hollywood stars famously wore black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2018.

The 42-year-old actress had previously revealed she was sexually assaulted by a film director at the age of 16 and admits it was hard to talk about it at first but she hopes telling the truth will help her ''heal'' her wounds.

She said: ''I have just spoken to so many actresses and writers, particularly women, who have had similar experiences and many of them have bravely gone public with their stories. That truth is very encouraging to me and everyone out there in the world because you can only heal by telling the truth ...

''I feel really, really encouraged that there will be a new normal. For the young women in this room, life is going to be different because we're with you, we have your back and it makes me feel better. It makes me so sad to talk about these issues, but I would be remiss not to.''