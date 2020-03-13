Oscar-winning star Reese Witherspoon has confessed she feels ''stressed'' and ''confused'' about coronavirus.
The Oscar-winning actress - who has kids Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, seven - has admitted she feels as though she's been ''flooded by opinion'' amid the ongoing health crisis.
Reese, 43, told USA Today newspaper: ''I'm feeling everything that everyone out there is feeling: confusion, stress.
''I'm trying to look for the most scientific facts and not listen to too much opinion. I feel flooded by opinion. (I'm) talking to friends who I find very grounding.''
Reese has discussed the issue with her mother - but the Hollywood star concedes ''we're all in new territory''.
She said: ''It's never happened in my lifetime. Talking to my mother and hearing a historical perspective is interesting from her. But I think we're all in new territory.''
Reese stars alongside Kerry Washington in the TV mini-series 'Little Fires Everywhere', which is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.
However, plans to hold a premiere for the new series were recently scrapped - and Reese supports the decision.
She reflected: ''(It was) absolutely necessary. Social distancing is critical right now as we are trying to protect our most vulnerable.''
The actress also confirmed that another of her high-profile projects, 'The Morning Show', is now on hiatus for two weeks.
Reese said: ''We were filming. I shot yesterday and then Apple made the decision last night. And I think it was the right one.''
Meanwhile, Kerry has called for calm amid the health crisis.
She explained: ''As Reese said, (I'm) trying to gather the information that we need to get in order to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but also remembering that your stress level can impact your immunity, and so to try and be calm as well.''
