Reese Witherspoon worries she's ''ruining'' her children's lives.

The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, six, with spouse Jim Toth - tries not to impose too many ''rules and restrictions'' on her brood but admitted she often calls her mother to check she's doing things right.

She said: ''I call [my mom] a lot and go, 'What am I doing? I'm ruining their lives!'

''I talk to my children a lot. I go to their sports games and help them with their homework.

''I try to nurse their individuality. I don't put a lot of rules and restrictions on what colour their hair is or what they wear.''

The 43-year-old star is also concerned about the ''overwhelming'' pressure on children to succeed.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''It's overwhelming. It's an anxiety and panic that trickles down into the children's lives.

''We need to start thinking about the quality of our children's souls. It's just as important that children have time to play, be outside, and nurture friendships.''

Reese feels ''really lucky'' to have both sons and a daughter.

She said: ''When they're little, it's all very physical. It's about picking them up and not sleeping.

''As they get older, it's more emotional as you guide them through their first experiences.

''I'm really lucky that I get to be the parent of a girl and boys - they're both wrought with complications but I get to see both sides.''

So far, none of the 'Legally Blonde' star's kids want to follow in her footsteps.

She said: ''My daughter is in college and my son is in high school. Neither one of them shows signs of wanting to be in the movie business but my son's very interested in music.

''He's also starting to drive, which is terrifying.''