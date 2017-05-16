Reese Witherspoon believes fashion doesn't have to be ''serious'', and she has urged everyone to wear garments they feel good in and like they ''belong''.
The 41-year-old actress has urged people to have fun with their wardrobe choices and she believes the garments people adorn should not make them feel ''bad'' but should leave them feeling like they ''belong''.
Speaking about the industry, she said: ''For me, fashion doesn't have to be serious.
''It doesn't have to make you feel bad. People don't have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store. There are a lot of places in this world where people feel like they don't belong. I want people to feel like they belong.''
And the businesswoman - who launched her fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James in 2015, which she has continued to expand ever since - has revealed the creations in her label are inspired by her ''southern upbringing'' because her and her creative team want their designs to remind them of the area.
Speaking about her label, the 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''We create things that remind us of our southern upbringings and want everything we put out there to bring you joy and be something you'll have forever.''
The style mogul - who has Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, four - and her creative team have also tried to ''connect a story'' to every item they sell under the brand.
The Louisiana-born star told PEOPLE: ''When you're on movies, you're talking to writers and directors trying to shape the story and characters. In Draper James meetings, we try to connect a story to a product.''
And Reese has previously admitted she wanted her latest collection, which was in collaboration with Net-A-Porter, to prove to consumers that fashion is a worldwide phenomenon.
Speaking previously, she said: ''We're connecting to customers through that idea that fashion doesn't have to just be in New York and Los Angeles.
''It's actually all over the country.''
