Reese Witherspoon ''cried'' in her daughter's bedroom when she went away to college last year.

The 'Big Little Lies' star has children Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as six-year-old Tennessee with her current spouse Jim Toth, and has said that after Ava started college late last year, she found herself in tears in her daughter's ''empty room'', because she thought the teenager would be ''gone'' forever.

She said: ''I have a kid finishing his first year of kindergarten, I have a kid finishing his first year of high school and my daughter is finishing her first year of college.

''It's weird when your children go away to college. It's hard. And I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might've gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college. But it's okay, she's coming back. Apparently, they come back, right? I thought she'd be gone.''

Reese also took a moment to apologise to her own mother Betty for not coming home when she was in college, as she dropped out in favour of moving to LA to start her acting career.

And the 43-year-old actress says her mother was ''mad'' about her dropping out for a decade before she realised acting was a ''better deal'' for her.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (20.05.19), she said: ''Oh, my mom was so mad at me that I dropped out of college because she wanted me to be a doctor, specifically a plastic surgeon. My dad was an ear, nose and throat surgeon, but my mom was just really determined for me to be a plastic surgeon. And she was mad about it for probably 10 years, and then I bought her a house so she got over it. At some point it turned into a better deal for Betty.''