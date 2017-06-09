Reese Witherspoon created Draper James because she didn't think the fashion industry wasn't catering to southern style.

The 41-year-old actress' clothing line has been immensely popular since she launched it in 2015, and the blonde beauty has now said she doesn't understand why fashion only caters to those living in places like New York and LA, as there's ''incredible taste'' to be found elsewhere.

She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''I don't know why New York and LA have become the places that dictate how everyone else is supposed to live. There's this whole world in-between of people who love style and have incredible taste.''

It's not the first time Reese has spoken out about the standards of the industry either, as she previously insisted fashion doesn't need to be ''serious'', and said the garments people adorn should not make them feel ''bad'' but should leave them feeling like they ''belong''.

Speaking about the industry, she said: ''For me, fashion doesn't have to be serious.

''It doesn't have to make you feel bad. People don't have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store. There are a lot of places in this world where people feel like they don't belong. I want people to feel like they belong.''

The 'Little Big Lies' actress - who has 17-year-old daughter Ava with Ryan Phillippe, and sons Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, four, with her husband Jim Toth - recently revealed her Draper James line was inspired by her ''southern upbringing'' because her and her creative team want their designs to remind them of the area.

Speaking about her label, the star said: ''We create things that remind us of our southern upbringings and want everything we put out there to bring you joy and be something you'll have forever.''