'Legally Blonde 3' will be heading to the big screen after leading lady Reese Witherspoon confirmed the news.
Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that there will be a 'Legally Blonde 3'.
The 42-year-old Hollywood actress revealed the news on her social media accompanied with a clip paying homage to a classic scene of her character, Elle Woods, lounging in a pool in a pink sequinned bikini.
Reese teased fans of the forthcoming instalment of the much-loved romantic comedy franchise - which took $141 million at the global box office on an $18 million budget when it first hit cinemas 17 years ago - with the caption, ''It's true... #LegallyBlonde3 [sic]''
The 'Big Little Lies' star played the ditsy blonde, who attempts to win back her high school boyfriend by following him to Harvard Law School, only to prove appearances can be deceiving when she aced her degree and became a top lawyer.
Not much is known yet about the plot for the sequel, but Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted the Amanda Brown novel for the original film, are in final talks to write the script.
Deadline's film editor Mike Fleming Jr, said: ''They are keeping the plot under wraps, but I'm told it will be much in the spirit of the first film.
''The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture.''
Marc Platt, who produced the original movie is returning with his Platt Productions president Adam Siegel, and will be joined by Reese through her production company Hello Sunshine, which boasts a reputation for celebrating women and ''puts them at the centre of the story''.
Popular rom-com director, Robert Luketic helmed the first film, but it is not yet known who will direct the third movie.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...