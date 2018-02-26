Reese Witherspoon stopped by her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sunday (25.02.18) to give it a clean and documented the whole thing on Instagram.
The 'Wild' star posted a series of videos to her Instagram account, which showed her cleaning the landmark.
In one video, she can be seen saying ''oh now you're looking good girl, and don't you let people walk all over you'' as she wiped the star with a cloth.
Reese - who picked up her Hollywood Walk of Fame star back in 2010 - has been a huge advocate for change in Hollywood in the recent months and previously slammed the industry after revealing she was told by studios that they are ''not interested in female-driven material''.
She said: ''I've also had studio heads say to me, 'We don't want to make biopics about women,' or more simply, 'We're not interested in female-driven material.' My first go-round as a producer with 'Gone Girl'? Every studio passed but one. When the book hit number one on the best seller lists, it was a different story.
''Another thing I think about a lot is how it feels to be a minority woman in America, so rarely seeing yourself onscreen, and it's unconscionable. When I asked Mindy Kaling, 'Don't you ever get exhausted by always having to create your own roles?' she said, 'Reese, I've never had anything that I didn't create for myself.' I thought, Wow, I feel like a jerk for asking that; I used to have parts that just showed up for me. I can't imagine how hard it is to write your own parts and simultaneously have to change people's perceptions of what a woman of colour is in today's society.''
