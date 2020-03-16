Reese Witherspoon has boasted about being ''really good friends'' with Beyonce.

The 'Big Little Lies' star struck up a friendship with the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker at the Golden Globes in January, after she leant over and asked Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z for a glass of their Ace of Spades champagne, which they snuck into the awards ceremony.

And the power couple got on so well with the 'Legally Blonde' actress that they later sent her a full case of their champagne.

In an interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' due to air on Monday (16.03.20), Reese gushed: ''Beyonce and I are really good friends.

''I mean, really, really, really good friends. And in fact, you might say, best friends. Some might say that.''

Sharing her ''surprise'' package from the musicians, she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: ''Y'all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z (sic)''

The champagne came with a note that read, ''More water from Jay and B.''

The 43-year-old actress soon cracked open the case and started drinking.

She told her followers: ''It's 11:30. We're drinking champagne. Who cares? It's from Jay Z and Beyoncé. It's really good. It's a good way to start the new year.''

Reese and her co-star Jennifer Aniston had previously revealed they asked the high-profile pair for a glass of bubbly at the star-studded bash as the drinks were running dry on their table.

Writing on her Instagram account, Jennifer shared: ''Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table So naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne (sic).''

Whilst Reese shared on her own account: ''When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like [heart eye emoji] (sic)''

A security guard was pictured near Beyonce and her husband carrying two bottles of Ace Of Spades behind his back at the ceremony, which was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The bottles were later spotted on their table along with Moet & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event.