Reese Witherspoon thinks people responded so well to 'Big Little Lies' because the show puts ''women first''.
The 40-year-old actress - who starred alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz in the HBO comedy drama - was overjoyed by the reactions to the series.
Speaking to Vogue.com, she said: ''It has been an incredible response, I think people are really responding just having women coming first in the story.''
The blonde beauty previously hinted there could be another season of the hit programme.
However, it would rely on novelist Liane Moriarty, whose book of the same name the show is based on, developing the characters' narrative.
She said: ''Nicole [Kidman] and I just spoke about it three days ago.
''We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there.''
Moriarty previously revealed she has been thinking about different ideas of how she could assist the producers in making a sequel, but she doesn't want to pen another book.
She said: ''I have started to think about ways this could continue.
''The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens ... I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go.''
However, director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée is not keen on the idea of another series, but he would like to see Reese and Nicole, 49, reunite for something new.
Speaking when 'Big Little Lies' wrapped last month, he confessed: ''To do a season two, I'm not for it.
''Let's move on and do something else! If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but 'Big Little Lies 1' is a one-time deal. 'Big Little Lies 2'? Nah. The end is for the audience to talk about. Imagine what you want to imagine and that's it. We won't give you a season two because it's so good like this. Why spoil it?''
