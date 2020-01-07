Reese Witherspoon asked Beyonce for a glass of champagne at the Golden Globes, her friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston has revealed.
The 'Morning Show' star's co-host Jennifer Aniston has revealed drinks were running dry on their table so Reese requested a glass of the couple's fizz.
Writing on her Instagram account, Jennifer shared: ''Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table So naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne (sic).''
Whilst Reese shared on her own account: ''When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like [heart eye].''
Beyonce and Jay Z snuck in their own drinks to the award show, it becoming clear after a security guard was pictured near them carrying two bottles of Ace Of Spades champagne behind his back, which was later spotted on their table along with the Moet & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event.
Following the event, Reese took to social media to praise the ''magic makers in support of bigger conversations'' at the Golden Globes, as she discussed and praised the increased number of women in film and production.
She shared: ''Wearing white to the biggest party of the year, wish me luck! #GoldenGlobes ... one of my favorite moments from last night! So proud of both @themorningshow and the @biglittlelies teams... you all were magic makers in support of bigger conversations and will continue to make waves for women in film and production for years to come! #goldenglobes (sic)''
