Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter Ava share absolutely everything with each other - their emotions, hopes and dreams.
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter ''share every emotion''.
The 'Wild' star is so close to her 18-year-old daughter Ava and says they share absolutely everything with each other - their hopes and dreams.
She said: ''We can talk for hours. There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams. I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy. From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.''
And the 41-year-old actress - who also has Deacon, 14, with Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, five, with her husband Jim Toth - brings a lot of ''energy'' to the pair's relationship.
Speaking on the Love, Reese blog, Ava added: ''I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur. She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it's inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set. I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!''
Meanwhile, Reese previously revealed she relies on her daughter for advice because she is a ''really good listener''.
She confessed: ''Well, my daughter is pretty good at giving advice. She's, you know what? She's a really good listener. And then my middle son, Deacon, who is 14, kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know. [He's embarrassed] when I say things like lit? He's like, 'Don't say that.'''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...