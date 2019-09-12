Reese Witherspoon's 15-year-old son is already a ''better'' driver than she is because she gets easily distracted when she's behind the wheel.
Reese Witherspoon's 15-year-old son is already a ''better'' driver than she is.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, six, with spouse Jim Toth - has been giving the teenager driving lessons but she's admitted she isn't the best person to learn from because she gets so easily distracted when she's behind the wheel, particularly when she sees ''cute dogs''.
She said: ''He's starting to drive, oh God, help us all.
''He's a good driver actually, he's better than I am.
''I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs - I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it's a bulldog. Only a bulldog. If it's being walked by someone and it's really cute . You don't do that?''
Talk show host Ellen Degeneres replied: ''I do that if it's lost, not if someone is walking their dog and it would stop their day.''
Her guest laughed: ''There's probably a lot of pictures of me at the side of the road with a dog. I just have a thing about bulldogs.''
The 43-year-old actress just welcomed English bulldog Louis Armstrong into her household and she's so smitten with the pub, she doesn't care that he's already trashed her kitchen.
She said: ''He's so big now, he's 16 weeks and has eaten the majority of the cabinets in my kitchen but it's OK, I don't care, I'll get a new kitchen.''
And Reese's other dogs aren't too thrilled with her new furry friend.
She said: ''My Frenchie is a little mad, when he comes in the room she pretends she can't see him.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...