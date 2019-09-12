Reese Witherspoon's 15-year-old son is already a ''better'' driver than she is.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, six, with spouse Jim Toth - has been giving the teenager driving lessons but she's admitted she isn't the best person to learn from because she gets so easily distracted when she's behind the wheel, particularly when she sees ''cute dogs''.

She said: ''He's starting to drive, oh God, help us all.

''He's a good driver actually, he's better than I am.

''I get distracted a lot because I see cute dogs - I will literally pull over and get out of the car if it's a bulldog. Only a bulldog. If it's being walked by someone and it's really cute . You don't do that?''

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres replied: ''I do that if it's lost, not if someone is walking their dog and it would stop their day.''

Her guest laughed: ''There's probably a lot of pictures of me at the side of the road with a dog. I just have a thing about bulldogs.''

The 43-year-old actress just welcomed English bulldog Louis Armstrong into her household and she's so smitten with the pub, she doesn't care that he's already trashed her kitchen.

She said: ''He's so big now, he's 16 weeks and has eaten the majority of the cabinets in my kitchen but it's OK, I don't care, I'll get a new kitchen.''

And Reese's other dogs aren't too thrilled with her new furry friend.

She said: ''My Frenchie is a little mad, when he comes in the room she pretends she can't see him.''