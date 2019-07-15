'Big Little Lies' is unlikely to get a third season.

The second series of the drama series is set to come to an end next weekend and though HBO president Casey Bloys would ''do anything'' with its stars, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, he knows they're all in demand so it would be difficult to get them together on screen again in the future.

He told TV Line: ''I love this group of people - I would do anything with them.

''But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them -- Nicole is doing her next show ['The Undoing'] with us. I just think it's not realistic.

''Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' - then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic.''

However, the executive reassured fans they will be satisfied with the ending of season two.

He said: ''Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.''

Shailene recently admitted working on the second season had made her a better actress after filming alongside Meryl.

She said: ''She knows everyone's lines.

''She knows my lines and Nicole [Kidman's] lines and Reese [Witherspoon's] lines -- and probably the dog's bark, too...

''I'm not the same actress after working with Meryl.''

And Nicole recently admitted everyone working on the programme threw themselves harder into their performance on the second season because Meryl had ''raised the bar'' with her own ''craft''.

She gushed: ''Meryl is just amazing. To watch her do her craft - and it really is artistic craft - we all just went 'Can you believe it?'

''It raises the bar for everyone. I think she elevates the show. We have meaty really great scenes. It was fun watching her enthusiasm for work still.

''She has a fantastic character. It's grounded and it's based in something very, very real. ''