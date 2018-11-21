Reese Witherspoon has showered Ariana Grande with messages of support as she teased her 'Legally Blonde' and 'Mean Girls' inspired music video shoot.
Reese Witherspoon has given Ariana Grande her seal of approval for re-enacting scenes from 'Legally Blonde' in her 'thank u, next' music video.
The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker has been teasing fans with pictures of polaroids from the set of the promo for her latest single, including one of with actress Jennifer Coolidge, Elle Woods' (Reese) friend and nail technician Paulette in the rom-com movies.
Alongside the photo, Ariana wrote on Instagram: ''new best friend .... thank u, next (sic)''
The 25-year-old pop star also shared one of her standing in front of an old school Apple computer in a nod to Elle's in the movie, and quoted the line: ''whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed (sic)''
And it soon got the attention of the 42-year-old actress - who portrayed the pink-loving blonde Harvard student-turned-lawyer in both the 2001 film and 2003 sequel, 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' - who replied on Twitter with the line: ''Also ... 2 weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying a truly heinous angora sweater! (sic)''
The 'Big Little Lies' star also shared the image on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''Serious Legally Blonde Vibes (sic)''
Ariana has even got her dog Toulouse involved to play Elle's gay Chihuahua, Bruiser Woods.
It's not just 'Legally Blonde' Ariana is going to pay homage to in the forthcoming video.
The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker shared a storyboard for the promo, which showed photos of herself alongside scenes from the rom-coms she has been influenced by, including 'Mean Girls' - which the song's artwork is a nod to as it is designed like the infamous Burn Book in the 2003 Lindsay Lohan-starring teen flick - and Jennifer Garner in '13 Going on 30'.
Ariana also teased that there is a fourth movie she is taking inspiration from, writing: ''Ok you guessed the third! but there is still one more so no tea tomorrow (sic)'', in her Instagram Story.
'thank u, next' is about the singer's ex-boyfriends, including former fiance Pete Davidson, the late rapper Mac Miller and back-up dancer Ricky Alvarez.
