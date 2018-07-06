Amy Adams is inspired by Reese Witherspoon ''all the time'' but thinks they probably have very different working styles.
Amy Adams is inspired by Reese Witherspoon ''all the time''.
The 43-year-old actress stars in and executive produces new HBO drama 'Sharp Objects' and she was keen to go behind the scenes because of the 'Big Little Lies' star, who founded her own production company, Type A, in 2000.
However, Amy imagines her working style is very different to that of the 42-year-old star.
She told E! News: ''Reese inspires me all the time. She's such a go-getter.
''I like wake up and take my time. I always imagine she wakes up with like, a list. She's just ready to go, but she's inspired me in her role as producer and creator for a long time.''
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Valee is also at the helm of 'Sharp Objects', and though Amy was having discussions with him first, she was pleased the filmmaker worked on the other show first.
She said: ''I was excited to get to kind of have them break him into television, because it's a different beast.''
In the drama series, Amy plays a journalist named Camille, who leaves a psychiatric hospital and returns to her home town to investigate the murder of two young girls.
And the award-winning actress - who has daughter Aviana, eight, with husband Darren Le Gallo - could relate to the way her character internalises the ''pain'' she feels.
She said: ''I think that one of the things I really related to is that Camille is somebody who sort of keeps her pain on the inside.
''I mean, she has a lot of vices and a lot of outlets for her pain, but I think that's something that a lot of women relate to, is we tend to be private with our pain, and I really had that in common with her.''
Because of the dark storyline, Amy did her best to keep things light on set.
She admitted: ''I'm a bit of a jokester. I can be pretty silly.
''You know, of course I respect if somebody needs to be quiet or have silence, but for the most part I like to laugh.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...