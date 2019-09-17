Redmond O'neal has been ruled incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges.

The 34-year-old son of Ryan O'Neal and the late actress Farrah Fawcett was arrested in May 2018 over an alleged crime spree that saw him charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of attempted murder, making criminal threats, brandishing a knife and battery.

And now Commissioner Laura Stremer has ordered Redmond to be given psychiatric medication in jail before being transported to a state hospital, where he will continue with medical and psychological treatment until he is deemed ready to return to Los Angeles to face trial, RadarOnline.com reports.

To be found competent to stand trial, Redmond would have to understand criminal proceedings and be able to assist his attorney and four psychologists reports were submitted on the matter.

The latest, from Anna Kafka, was written last month and filed by Deputy District Attorney Christine Kee on Monday (16.09.19), prompting the commissioner to rule the defendant should be submitted to psychiatric care.

Redmond's godmother, Mela Murphy said it was a relief that her godson - who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder - will get help rather than face trial.

She said: ''It's a huge relief for Redmond and those who care have been devoted to him and have been fighting for him. It's the beginning of a chance.''

Redmond will spend up to two years in hospital or until psychiatrists deem him competent.

Police previously claimed Redmond allegedly ''randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations'' over a period of six days in May 2018, starting on May 2nd and ending on the 8th when he was arrested for reportedly robbing a 7-Eleven store in Venice, California.

On May 2, he allegedly punched a man before trying to stab him with a broken bottle and followed this up by punching another man.

On May 4, it has been claimed that Redmond stabbed two men within hours of each other.

On the final day of Redmond's alleged crime spree, he reportedly attempted to stab a coffee shop employee with a knife, before he is said to have robbed a store at knife point.