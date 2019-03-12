Red Hot Chili Peppers will live-stream their concert from the Pyramids in Egypt.

The 'Give It Away' hitmakers are set to perform the special concert from the Pyramids of Giza - one of the seven wonders of the world - on March 15, with people all over the world able to tune via the band's website at 6pm BST (11am PT).

Anthony Kiedis and co follow in the footsteps of music royalty, including the late great Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey and Sting in performing at the Pyramids.

Bass player Flea's ''heart is abuzz'' ahead of the once-in-a-life time concert.

He said: ''Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms.

''Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I'm so grateful and humbled for the impending experience.''

He continued: ''The pyramids, it's unbelievable, we just jumped at the opportunity... I have always been fascinated by Egypt and that region of the world and I am so excited to go.''

The Grammy winners - completed by drummer Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer - haven't released an album since 2016's 'The Getaway', but they were in the studio working on a follow-up last year, until the California wildfires ''halted'' their progress.

Chad said recently: ''We started to work on [the new album], which, for us, is just getting in a room and making some noise and putting some notes together.

''And then the fires came, and the house we were working in - there was no damage, it didn't burn down, but we couldn't get back in there. So that halted our [progress].''