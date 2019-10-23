Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has married designer Melody Ehsani.

The 57-year-old star - whose real name is Michael Balzary - has revealed via social media that he tied the knot with Melody in Los Angeles on Sunday (20.10.19).

The rocker - who wore an eye-catching tuxedo for the special occasion - wrote on his Instagram account: ''My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful (sic)''

Flea - whose wife is 18 years his junior and a graduate of UCLA - lavished further praise on his new wife.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife. (sic)''

Melody also gushed about her new husband on Instagram.

She wrote: ''This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date (sic)''

Meanwhile, Flea previously revealed that his ''creative spirit went into decline'' after being prescribed pain medication.

The charismatic musician broke his arm while he was snowboarding and his doctor gave him a two-month prescription of Oxycontin, but Flea subsequently complained that the drug made him depressed.

The bass player spoke out on America's opioid crisis, and said: ''Many who are suffering today were introduced to drugs through their healthcare providers. When I was a kid, my doctor would give me a butterscotch candy after a check-up. Now, they're handing out scripts. It's hard to beat temptation when the person supplying you has a fancy job and credentials and it's usually bad advice not to trust them.

''I was high as hell when I took those things. It not only quelled my physical pain, but all my emotions as well. I only took one a day, but I was not present for my kids, my creative spirit went into decline and I became depressed.''