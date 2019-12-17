Rebel Wilson used Taylor Swift's cats as inspiration for the new movie 'Cats', because they are similar to her character, the lethargic Jennyanydots.
Rebel Wilson used Taylor Swift's cats as inspiration for the new movie 'Cats'.
Taylor, 30, revealed that her furry friends Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button were not helpful when she was preparing to play the flirtatious feline Bombalurina, but the ''lazy'' cats were perfect inspiration for Rebel's character, the lethargic Jennyanydots.
Speaking at the premiere of 'Cats' in New York on Monday (16.12.19), Taylor told PEOPLE: ''They were inspirations, but not for my cat. I knew early on they're not the kind of cats I was gonna be channeling because the kind of cat I'm channeling is very athletic and sort of wild, and my cats are beautifully round.
''They're fuzzy. They look like little lazy bears. They're always taking naps. They're not the kind of cat that I'm playing. I think my cats would've been a perfect cat for Jennyanydots.''
Taylor added that her ''teacher at cat school'' sent Rebel, 39, pictures and videos of her cats, particularly her Scottish Fold, Olivia, to inspire her.
Speaking about her character, Rebel said she brought the ''comedy'' to the movie/musical.
She said: ''I love my character. She's really fun. I think myself and James Corden, we bring the comedy to the film. The original material was T.S. Eliot poetry, so it was quite challenging to get some modern humour into the movie.
''People really got into the cat school'' and learned how to act like a cat. All of the movement is real. We really learned how to move and act in this kind of cat-human hybrid fashion.''
Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba were among the other members of the star-studded cast at the premiere at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...