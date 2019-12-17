Rebel Wilson used Taylor Swift's cats as inspiration for the new movie 'Cats'.

Taylor, 30, revealed that her furry friends Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button were not helpful when she was preparing to play the flirtatious feline Bombalurina, but the ''lazy'' cats were perfect inspiration for Rebel's character, the lethargic Jennyanydots.

Speaking at the premiere of 'Cats' in New York on Monday (16.12.19), Taylor told PEOPLE: ''They were inspirations, but not for my cat. I knew early on they're not the kind of cats I was gonna be channeling because the kind of cat I'm channeling is very athletic and sort of wild, and my cats are beautifully round.

''They're fuzzy. They look like little lazy bears. They're always taking naps. They're not the kind of cat that I'm playing. I think my cats would've been a perfect cat for Jennyanydots.''

Taylor added that her ''teacher at cat school'' sent Rebel, 39, pictures and videos of her cats, particularly her Scottish Fold, Olivia, to inspire her.

Speaking about her character, Rebel said she brought the ''comedy'' to the movie/musical.

She said: ''I love my character. She's really fun. I think myself and James Corden, we bring the comedy to the film. The original material was T.S. Eliot poetry, so it was quite challenging to get some modern humour into the movie.

''People really got into the cat school'' and learned how to act like a cat. All of the movement is real. We really learned how to move and act in this kind of cat-human hybrid fashion.''

Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba were among the other members of the star-studded cast at the premiere at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday.