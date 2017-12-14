Rebel Wilson is confident she will work with 'Pitch Perfect' scribe Kay Cannon again.

The 37-year-old actress has starred as Patricia 'Fat Amy' Hobart in the hit accapella musical trilogy, and although the franchise is coming to an end after the third movie, Wilson would never pass on the opportunity to work with the screenwriter again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the film's world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday (12.12.17), Wilson said: ''I'm sure I'll work with Kay again. She's so brilliant. And now she's directing her own movies. I'm sure our paths will cross again. She actually sent me the original 'Pitch Perfect' script on Facebook after seeing some of my outtakes from 'Bridesmaids'. That's how I was the first person cast.''

Cannon admits it is ''really tough'' and ''hard'' to say goodbye to everyone involved now the franchise has ended.

She said: ''It's really tough. It's hard. And I haven't even seen the movie yet. I purposely did that. It's really hard for me to say goodbye so I wanted to see it with everybody.''

The third film follows the Bellas singing group who find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't many job prospects for people with their talents.

But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, the group come together to make some music.

The movie also stars Elizabeth Banks, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp.

And Banks, 43, said making these films centred on women is ''really empowering'' and she is very proud of the legacy of the franchise.

She said: ''Making a movie that has a poster with all these women on it that are so diverse and interesting is really empowering. In this moment in Hollywood I'm really proud of these movies. They prove women love movies and can star in movies. I'll miss that. I'm really, really proud of the legacy Pitch Perfect has created.''