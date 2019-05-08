Rebel Wilson was once scammed into buying diet pills.

The 'Hustle' star was approached by a conman during a ''very vulnerable'' period of her life and coaxed into splashing out on a tablet that would supposedly help her ''lose weight really quickly'', but she didn't realise it was a ''fake'' until the seller had made off with her cash.

Speaking on Nova's 'Smallzy's Surgery' in Australia, Rebel said: ''I've had an experience in Beverly Hills with someone who tried to sell me a pill which would apparently make me lose weight like really quickly. And obviously I'm a super confident person, I'm comfortable with who I am so I don't know why on that day I fell for it. But I must have been particularly vulnerable on that day. And then I worked out it was a scam and I had to get the police involved to get my money back. But I actually felt really sad that I had been duped by somebody, who would lie to my face?! Like I felt sad that I had been robbed.''

And that's not the first time she has come across a scammer, as a man attempted to scare her into coughing up $3,000 a few years back by claiming she had crashed into his car.

The 39-year-old actress explained: ''A guy claims that I crashed into his Porsche on a day when I wasn't even in the country. And a man came round to the house when I was living with Matt Lucus at the time, pretending to be from the court with a pretend court summons saying they want $3,000 or else. It was an elaborate con. And I was like: 'Mm no I wasn't in the country and I don't believe you, bye.''

Rebel's co-star Anne Hathaway also lost a lot of money to a bogus skin aesthetician once when she bought a load of expensive products that broke her out in pimples.

The 36-year-old actress said: ''I actually got scammed once too in Beverly Hills. So moral of the story, keep your wits about you in Beverly Hills. I was visiting a skin aesthetician and she was selling me all these products but they just made me break out. I checked my credit card receipts at the end of each month and I noticed she's been charging me when I didn't go.''