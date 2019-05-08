Rebel Wilson has revealed she was once conned into buying weight loss pills and she had to get the police involved to get her money back.
Rebel Wilson was once scammed into buying diet pills.
The 'Hustle' star was approached by a conman during a ''very vulnerable'' period of her life and coaxed into splashing out on a tablet that would supposedly help her ''lose weight really quickly'', but she didn't realise it was a ''fake'' until the seller had made off with her cash.
Speaking on Nova's 'Smallzy's Surgery' in Australia, Rebel said: ''I've had an experience in Beverly Hills with someone who tried to sell me a pill which would apparently make me lose weight like really quickly. And obviously I'm a super confident person, I'm comfortable with who I am so I don't know why on that day I fell for it. But I must have been particularly vulnerable on that day. And then I worked out it was a scam and I had to get the police involved to get my money back. But I actually felt really sad that I had been duped by somebody, who would lie to my face?! Like I felt sad that I had been robbed.''
And that's not the first time she has come across a scammer, as a man attempted to scare her into coughing up $3,000 a few years back by claiming she had crashed into his car.
The 39-year-old actress explained: ''A guy claims that I crashed into his Porsche on a day when I wasn't even in the country. And a man came round to the house when I was living with Matt Lucus at the time, pretending to be from the court with a pretend court summons saying they want $3,000 or else. It was an elaborate con. And I was like: 'Mm no I wasn't in the country and I don't believe you, bye.''
Rebel's co-star Anne Hathaway also lost a lot of money to a bogus skin aesthetician once when she bought a load of expensive products that broke her out in pimples.
The 36-year-old actress said: ''I actually got scammed once too in Beverly Hills. So moral of the story, keep your wits about you in Beverly Hills. I was visiting a skin aesthetician and she was selling me all these products but they just made me break out. I checked my credit card receipts at the end of each month and I noticed she's been charging me when I didn't go.''
