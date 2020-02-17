Rebel Wilson wants to ''transition'' into more dramatic film roles.
Rebel Wilson wants to ''transition'' into more dramatic film roles.
The 39-year-old actress is keen to try her hand at more serious movie roles - after making her name in comedic parts - and says it was ''really special'' appearing in the Oscar nominated movie, 'Jojo Rabbit'.
Talking about the film, she explained: ''Gosh, I'm so proud to be a part of that. It was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. I'm trying to transition to more dramatic roles in film, so that movie is a really special one to be a part of.''
Rebel was disappointed how 'Cats' did at the box office because she feels it is such an ''artistic'' movie, with an ''incredible international cast''.
She added: ''I wish 'Cats' had done better at the box office. It's such an artistic movie, with all-live singing and dancing. It's an incredible international cast. I feel like people were a bit scared of it, and the new technology. They thought it was a bit freaky or something. But hopefully people find it later. Sometimes with musicals that are a bit obscure ... 'Rocky Horror' kind of bombed when it came out and now it's a cult classic. So hopefully 'Cats' finds a new life when it comes out on streaming services and is able to be downloaded.
Rebel is writing her own movie 'Seoul Girls', which is set in the world of K-pop.
Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine: ''It's challenging because this is the first movie I've written, and I'm learning a lot. It's very much in the vein of 'Pitch Perfect'. It's a really diverse bunch of teenage girls. I think it's a great opportunity. I was given those opportunities when I was younger, so I just want to pass that on to other people. I'm obviously in a position of power now in the entertainment industry and it's important to take on the responsibility with diversity and different representation, whether it's ethnicity or body type or whatever.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...