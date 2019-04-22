Rebel Wilson wants more ''diverse'' acting roles.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star would love to show more of her ''talent'' and is looking for different acting parts so she can show off her skills.

She said: ''I'm going to get into more diverse acting roles because people haven't seen the extent of my talent. I love the roles I play, but, obviously, I can do a lot more. I feel the same with all my businesses too.''

Rebel insists she is a lot different from her onscreen persona and says she is ''quite sensible'' and ''conservative'' in real life.

She added: ''I'd like more power in the work that I do. With comedy, I'm very particular, and sometimes it physically pains me to see something altered without telling me. People are shocked that in real life I'm quite sensible and kind of conservative. They find that strange because when they see me in the movies, I'm like a joke a minute. I actually don't think I'm very funny in real life, but, of course, it's a part of me. If I acted that way in public, I would be a lunatic.''

Meanwhile, Rebel previously revealed she wants to pursue a career in politics.

She said: ''I want to help people. When I see other people needing to stand up for themselves, I like to inspire them or help them with the legal knowledge I have. And, God, as a woman, you need to stand up for yourself in so many ways. It's important, and I think some people do find inspiration from me and my life. My mother was a public-school teacher.

''I have a sister who is a nurse, and I'm real big into military - I shouldn't say just military dudes. [laughs] I'm into good education for people. Through the School [of St Jude] in Tanzania, I have been helping to lift kids out of poverty through education. The health-care system is really important. Those are the political platforms I naturally would have because of my background, so I do think when I am done with Hollywood, that's what will happen.''