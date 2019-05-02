Rebel Wilson met some ''really nice people'' on a celebrity dating app.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' star has been looking for a man using dating app Raya and has recalled a particularly nice date with a male model.

She said: ''I've met some really nice people from it. I went out with an Aussie male model from it. He was a lovely chap. It went better than I thought [it would].''

And Rebel has joked she would love to see a programme made about her dating life, similar to the ever-popular 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'.

She quipped: ''It's kind of like I'm the Bachelorette but nobody's filming it right now. I wish they would.''

The 39-year-old actress doesn't think she's found ''the one'' just yet though.

Speaking on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show, she explained: ''I don't think I've found 'the one' yet. The serious one. But I am having a lot of fun.''

Rebel previously confessed she ''intimidates'' people on dates because the men are scared of her position as a Hollywood star.

She said: ''People get very intimidated, which is weird, the idea that I would be intimidating to anyone. But it happens all the time, to the point that someone I really liked was so intimidated and got a lot of anxiety and couldn't have a relationship with me because I'm in the public eye. They didn't want that, so that kind of sucked. If someone thinks they're on a date with Fat Amy, that's not going to happen. Sorry, I can be almost as much fun, but I'm not like that in real life.''