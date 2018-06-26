Rebel Wilson is to star in and produce an adaptation of the comic book 'Crowded'.

The Australian actress - who has previously starred in 'How to Be Single' and 'Pitch Perfect' - is developing the project and will produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Crowded' is set in the near future when the world's economy is largely based on job sharing and apps.

At the same time, a crowdfunding platform that funds assassinations has become extremely popular among members of the public.

The movie really gathers pace when a woman named Charlie suddenly finds herself in the midst of an assassination attempt.

Christopher Sebela, who is the author of the original comic books, is set to act as a consulting producer, while a search for a writer to help adapt the material is already underway.

In recent years, it's been suggested that power and influence has moved from the movie business towards the TV industry.

But Rebel - who is currently developing a movie with the help of music mogul Simon Cowell - has insisted she remains committed to making films.

She said: ''It's still where the power is. We are making a film about K-pop, because he is very musical. It will star primarily an Asian cast.

''And I just sold one to Universal about bi-racial twins. It was in the National Geographic recently and I thought it was very interesting; especially considering race relations in America, and to do a comic storyline with overt themes about race in it but that isn't overtly about race ... it's a very rare phenomenon.

''We are writing the script now. It's in the early stages but it's a big commercial comedy.''