Rebel Wilson has teased a potential film based around her 'Pitch Perfect' character Patricia 'Fat Amy' Hobart.
Rebel Wilson thinks her 'Pitch Perfect' character should get her own spin-off film.
The 37-year-old actress-and-comedian has starred as Patricia 'Fat Amy' Hobart in the hit a capella musical trilogy, and as the franchise comes to an end, Wilson has revealed there are rumours surrounding a new movie which explores her alter ego's life.
Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (20.12.17), Wilson said: ''There have been rumours. So we'll see how 'Pitch Perfect 3' goes for now and then who knows. If you think about it, why was a random Australian girl in an American university? She's a bit mysterious if you think about some of things Fat Amy says - she's wrestled crocodiles and she's done all these crazy things.''
The third film follows the Bellas singing group who find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't many job prospects for people with their talents.
But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, the group come together to make some music.
The movie also stars Elizabeth Banks, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp.
Wilson also admitted she would love to work on more 'Pitch Perfect' films in the future, whatever they may be.
She said: ''We have so many fans all around the world. When they put out the poster for 'Pitch 3' it said 'Last call, Pitches' and we were like, 'What, are we out of a job?' We want to do four and five! There's many other a capella teams to battle out there, I personally think, and I love playing my character 'Fat Amy'. She's such a fun confident girl and I want to definitely continue to play her more.''
And Wilson would work with 'Pitch Perfect' scribe Kay Cannon on any project.
Speaking at the film's world premiere in Hollywood earlier this month, she said: ''I'm sure I'll work with Kay again. She's so brilliant.
''And now she's directing her own movies. I'm sure our paths will cross again. She actually sent me the original 'Pitch Perfect' script on Facebook after seeing some of my outtakes from 'Bridesmaids'. That's how I was the first person cast.''
