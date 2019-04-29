Rebel Wilson lived on ''corn chips and guacamole'' during her first year in Hollywood.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star has revealed how she had to sell almost all of her belongings when she first moved to the US in 2010, and admitted it was a tough time as she tried to make ends meet.

Speaking to 2Day FM's Grant, Ed & Ash, she said: ''When I first moved to the States, I had to sell everything that I owned: my car, my computer, my apartment, everything. And I came with one suitcase, a doona [duvet] and a pillow.

''And I actually lived on... well I paid for a furnished apartment so I had somewhere to stay, but I lived on $60 a week, which is not much.

''I'd go to this supermarket called Trader Joe's and get corn chips and stuff and I was surviving on corn chips and guacamole.''

Meanwhile, Rebel - who filmed 'Bridesmaids' when she first arrived in Los Angeles but had to wait for it to be released - previously admitted she wants more ''diverse'' roles so she can show off her skills.

She said: ''I'm going to get into more diverse acting roles because people haven't seen the extent of my talent. I love the roles I play, but, obviously, I can do a lot more. I feel the same with all my businesses too.''

Rebel, 39, insisted she is very different from her onscreen persona and says she is ''quite sensible'' and ''conservative'' in real life.

She added: ''I'd like more power in the work that I do. With comedy, I'm very particular, and sometimes it physically pains me to see something altered without telling me. People are shocked that in real life I'm quite sensible and kind of conservative. They find that strange because when they see me in the movies, I'm like a joke a minute. I actually don't think I'm very funny in real life, but, of course, it's a part of me. If I acted that way in public, I would be a lunatic.''