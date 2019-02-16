Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has revealed she had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion on the set of 'Isn't It Romantic?'.
Rebel Wilson had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion on the set of 'Isn't It Romantic?'.
The 38-year-old actress - who stars alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the new fantasy movie - suffered a serious health scare after she fell over on set.
She recalled: ''I was walking to meet Adam and Liam for a rehearsal when we were shooting an outdoor Hamptons scene, and I slipped down a grass hill.
''I got a concussion and was rushed to the hospital for three hours, and then came back and filmed a 16-hour day. I thought, how ironic, not from doing one of the crazy stunts, but from the grass having a bit of dew on it.''
Speaking to People, Rebel added: ''Two of my toenails came off because of the flats I was wearing.''
Meanwhile, Rebel recently admitted it's a ''challenge'' dating in Los Angeles.
The actress thinks Hollywood's beauty standards are ''very unrealistic'' and joked that she finds it easier to date elsewhere in the world.
She said: ''Los Angeles is a bit of a challenge. I remember when we shot 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Atlanta. Boy, was I popular there! I should move to a city like Atlanta. I was considered a 10 there. Not to say the people in Atlanta aren't good looking. But Hollywood's beauty standards are very unrealistic.''
Rebel also revealed what she's specifically looking for in a boyfriend.
She shared: ''I've been so lucky to create this awesome life for myself that I want to find that person to share it with.
''It can be a roller coaster being in the public eye, so I guess I [really just want] genuine niceness and supportiveness.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...