Rebel Wilson had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion on the set of 'Isn't It Romantic?'.

The 38-year-old actress - who stars alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the new fantasy movie - suffered a serious health scare after she fell over on set.

She recalled: ''I was walking to meet Adam and Liam for a rehearsal when we were shooting an outdoor Hamptons scene, and I slipped down a grass hill.

''I got a concussion and was rushed to the hospital for three hours, and then came back and filmed a 16-hour day. I thought, how ironic, not from doing one of the crazy stunts, but from the grass having a bit of dew on it.''

Speaking to People, Rebel added: ''Two of my toenails came off because of the flats I was wearing.''

Meanwhile, Rebel recently admitted it's a ''challenge'' dating in Los Angeles.

The actress thinks Hollywood's beauty standards are ''very unrealistic'' and joked that she finds it easier to date elsewhere in the world.

She said: ''Los Angeles is a bit of a challenge. I remember when we shot 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Atlanta. Boy, was I popular there! I should move to a city like Atlanta. I was considered a 10 there. Not to say the people in Atlanta aren't good looking. But Hollywood's beauty standards are very unrealistic.''

Rebel also revealed what she's specifically looking for in a boyfriend.

She shared: ''I've been so lucky to create this awesome life for myself that I want to find that person to share it with.

''It can be a roller coaster being in the public eye, so I guess I [really just want] genuine niceness and supportiveness.''