Rebel Wilson is ''still single''.

The 'Cats' actress has made a series of commercials for US dating site Match but hasn't used it herself as she joked she'd get ''bombarded'' with offers and instead, she hopes to help people ''date better'' and do less ''crazy stuff'' when looking for love.

She said: ''I'm not on it [the dating site] though because I would clearly get bombarded, yet I'm still single. I try to help people date better in America because people do crazy stuff over there...

''Tips like not ghosting people, not just sending eggplant emoji... More common sense but you'd be surprised!''

Although the 39-year-old star is known for her comedic roles, she initially dreamed of being a dramatic actress - only for audiences to dissolve into laughter when she took on her first ''serious'' role.

She recalled to talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''What's funny is that when I started acting I thought I was going to be the next Judi Dench. I legit did.

''I went to acting school and I got cast in my first play and I thought I was playing a serious role and I get up and my very first line, I will never forget this moment, I had to shout to this other girl called Amy 'Amy, Amy' and people just started laughing. It's a serious scene.

''I got really angry by the fact that everyone was laughing. People just started laughing even more. Then I thought, 'I think there's something about me that people like laughing at.' Then I lent into it and then I ended up going more into comedy roles.''

The 'Pitch Perfect' star is working on a new Australian TV project, reality dog grooming competition 'Pooch Perfect', and although it's a world she's very comfortable in, Rebel is allergic to canines so still has some ''trauma'' around them.

She said: ''I come from a long line of dog showers and I am a fifth generation Junior Handler in the dog show world, my mum is very famous in the dog show world. My early life was spent going to dog shows every weekend, so glamorous. I'm allergic to dogs, so I have a bit of trauma.''

The full interview airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (14.12.19) night.