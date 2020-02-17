Rebel Wilson has lamented the lack of plus-size actresses in lead roles in Hollywood movies.
The 'Cats' star finds it frustrating that larger women are not represented by Hollywood even though they form the ''majority of women'' across the world.
She said: ''I am the average size of the American and Australian woman, and yet plus-size actresses have less than one per cent of all leading roles, I think, even though they are the majority of women. If you think about it in those terms, it's still really important to have representation like me in those type of leading-lady roles because it's still unfair. And the beauty standards put up there, especially for young women, [they] can be unfair at times. I'm so proud of the film, of the message. In the works that I do, I am trying to put those positive messages in there.''
And the 39-year-old actress says her character in 'Isn't It Romantic' is the one people most related to in the last year, and it mirrors her won views of love.
Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine, she added: ''I found, out of anything in 2019 - I had four movies come out, and shot three TV series; two of which haven't come out yet - that 'Isn't It Romantic' and my character Natalie resonated the most with people. It was definitely in the top 10 movies of last year. Netflix did tell me it was the third-highest-watched movie, but that could be in the Pacific territories. So many people related to it, and I love that because it was kind of my story about being very closed off to love, and having to love yourself first in order to be open to love. It is my views on love and my evolution as a person.''
