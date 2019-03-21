Rebel Wilson's hallucinations on Malaria medication led her to become an actress.
Rebel Wilson was inspired to become an actress after a ''near-death'' experience with malaria.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' star started ''hallucinating'' on the medication she was given when she was hospitalised with the potentially life-threatening disease at the age of 19 whilst in Mozambique.
The 39-year-old actress' whole life changed after the visions she had of herself as an actress giving an acceptance speech for an award whilst in the hospital.
Appearing on the 'Aussies In Hollywood' podcast, Rebel recalled: ''They tried to give me pills, but I heard they can cause mental problems, so I ended up being the stupid person who got [malaria].
''I'm just lying there in hospital, can't really hear, can't really watch TV and I was just hallucinating on the drugs that I was an actress.
''I was giving an acceptance speech ... an acceptance rap, which seems so dorky now.
''When people have kind of near-death experiences, people can experience certain things that really change the course of their life.''
Four years later, the 'How to Be Single' star graduated from the Australian Theatre for Young People, and landed her first role as Toula on the US comedy series 'Pizza' and then the sketch comedy 'The Wedge'.
Rebel now has several awards to her name, including the 2013 Best Breakthrough Performance MTV Movie Award for her role as Fat Amy in 'Pitch Perfect'.
Meanwhile, the 'Bridesmaids' star recently revealed she was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion on the set of 'Isn't It Romantic'.
The Australian comedienne - who stars alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in the Netflix fantasy movie - suffered a serious health scare after she fell over on set.
She recalled: ''I was walking to meet Adam and Liam for a rehearsal when we were shooting an outdoor Hamptons scene, and I slipped down a grass hill.
''I got a concussion and was rushed to the hospital for three hours, and then came back and filmed a 16-hour day. I thought, how ironic, not from doing one of the crazy stunts, but from the grass having a bit of dew on it.''
She added: ''Two of my toenails came off because of the flats I was wearing.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Although it contains some memorably outrageous comedy moments, this movie (retitled The Brothers Grimsby for...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
When Alice finds herself single after her last relationship comes to an end, her friend...
Nobby and Sebastian are long lost brothers who live completely different lives. Sebastian is a...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...