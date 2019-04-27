Rebel Wilson has revealed her family don't get her sense of humour and were surprised that she landed a career in comedy.
The Australian actress may be best known for her work on comedies such as 'Bridesmaids' and 'Pitch Perfect' but she originally wanted to be known for dramatic work - until she started her career and realised she found it easy to make audiences laugh, much to the surprise of her loved ones.
She said: ''I dreamed of becoming an actress like (Dame) Judi Dench - comedy was not something I aspired to at all.
''My family reckons I'm not funny and that they're all funnier than me.
''I did a lot of serious academy study growing up and I was the kind of girl who was very sensible.
''But when I started doing theatre in Australia, a lot of times when I walked on stage, people in the audience would start to laugh and I was quite offended.
''And the more seriously I took myself when I played a part, the more the audience laughed.
''That's when I saw I had something that could make people laugh and decided I would do comedy.''
But the 39-year-old star still adopts a ''serious'' approach to her light-hearted roles.
She added to Heat magazine: ''Ever since, I've been trying to interpret my characters as seriously as possible and using that approach to generate humour.''
And the 'Hustle' star thinks her improvising skills have helped her build her characters.
She said: ''I think improvising is ften a way of making your character and your character's lines more real.
''When you're in the middle of playing a scene, the real acting comes from being present and being in the moment.
''It's impossible to recreate that feeling in any other way and improvising comes from that feeling you have when you're in the middle of the scene and you're reacting to the other actors. It's the best feeling.''
