Rebel Wilson was rushed to hospital after a fall.

The 37-year-old actress was taken to the accident and emergency department of a medical facility in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday (08.08.17) after a stumble which left her suffering from ''mild concussion'', and she took to her Instagram account afterwards to thank everyone who helped her.

Posting a picture of herself in a purple dress while holding a small fan, she wrote: ''Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion...yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm...thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance x (sic)''

The 'How to be Single' star is currently shooting new film 'Isn't It Romantic' and she hinted the fall was down to her performing some ''crazy stunts'', admitting she'll be taking it easy for the rest of the week.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though! (sic)''

Rebel stars alongside Liam Hemsworth in the forthcoming comedy film, and she recently admitted being excited about smooching the hunk in the motion picture.

She said: ''I get to pash him in the movie.''

Last month, Rebel shared a picture of a scene from the film on her Instagram of her embracing the 27-year-old star.

She simply wrote in the caption: ''Yep x (sic)''

The star shared another photo of herself and Liam standing under an umbrella on set just a week earlier.

Rebel wrote: ''Just two Aussies trying to act in half-rain & with 20 paps shooting us x (sic)''