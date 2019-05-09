Rebel Wilson admitted she would often play jokes on her co-star Anne Hathaway on set of 'The Hustle' including throwing insults at her and trying to trip her up while filming.
Rebel Wilson played a few ''dodgy'' pranks on Anne Hathaway while filming 'The Hustle'.
The 39-year-old actress revealed that while on set of their new comedy film she would often play jokes on her co-star including throwing insults at her and trying to trip her up by ''surprising her'' while cameras were rolling.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday night (08.05.19) at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome, she confessed: ''I did because I improvise quite a bit in the movie and I would improvise a lot of insults.
'' I also very inappropriately touched her in one take when I should have told her I was gonna do it and sometimes I just like surprising her but when the cameras were rolling, so what's she gonna do cos she's gotta stay in character because she's so professional as an actress she's not gonna break.
''So yeah I did a few dodgy things to her, hopefully she forgives me because at the end of the day I love her she's gorgeous.
''I'm going to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star [ceremony] tomorrow and doing this movie with her which was essentially a two-hander was just a dream come true.''
One scene in the film - which follows a low rent female con artist (Wilson) who teams up with a high-class scammer (Hathaway) to take down men who have wronged them - shows Rebel disguise herself as a bin bag while wearing a leather dress, and the 'Bridesmaids' star admitted she used her own outfit for the take.
She said: ''That was my own dress that I wore and I was like I know this joke will be good in the movie and I knew it would be good and It's right up top in the movie and it get's such a huge laugh.''
