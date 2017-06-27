Rebel Wilson ''never thought'' she would launch her own clothing line.

The 37-year-old actress announced she was starting up a plus-size fashion range titled Rebel Wilson x Angels earlier this week, following the success of her capsule collection with Torrid in 2015, but the comedic star has admitted she didn't ever imagine she would be releasing her own designs when she was a teenager.

Speaking about her latest venture to InStyle.com, the blonde haired beauty said: ''I've had to create my own plays, television roles, and movie projects in order to play the parts I've wanted. It's what I've always done as an actress, but I never thought as a teenager that I'd someday have a fashion line.''

And the 'Pitch Perfect' star - who is set to reprise her role as Patricia, who nicknames herself Fat Amy, in the third instalment of the production - ''loves'' designing ''something from nothing''.

She said: ''I love creating something from nothing.''

Rebel has hinted her personal struggle to find garments that suit her body shape when she was growing up, and even today, has inspired her to create her own capsule.

She said: ''I was a young woman making money, and there were no clothes to buy. It felt like if you were over a certain size, designers didn't care about you.''

But Rebel has received the support of Charles Mamiye - who is the chief executive officer of Mamiye Brothers, who will manufacture the line - and he believes the star's latest venture will be a success because she has the likeability factor and ''appeals'' to people of all ages.

He said: ''She appeals to all ages, and she has a big voice with a tremendous social-media following. We see this as a $100 million opportunity. It's not a little niche.''