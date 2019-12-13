Rebel Wilson has revealed the energetic dance scenes in the upcoming 'Cats' film made her lose eight pounds in just four days.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' star believes she shed the weight quickly because the studios they performed in were heated so high it was ''pretty uncomfortable'' and because of the intense ''physicality'' of the routines.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days. One, because there's a lot of physicality ... but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down. These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film ... So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable.''
The 39-year-old star plays Jennyanydots in the Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical classic, and she quipped that: ''Apparently, I was deemed the naughtiest cat at cat school.''
Rebel also revealed the cast of 'Cats' tried to put rude jokes in the film.
Rebel - who stars alongside the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench and Jason Derulo - admitted that despite the script not containing ''a lot of comedy'', the cast were determined to add in their own elements of humour.
She said: ''Billions of people around the world have seen the musical because it's so iconic but there's not a lot of comedy, there's actually no jokes, dialogue jokes, so we thought 'let's add some!' Andrew Lloyd Webber was standing in the shadows [with his head in his hands]. I even improvised with the music a bit ... I did a lot of jokes about my teets. The editors sent me a list of all the jokes that got cut out because they were way too rude.''
