Rebel Wilson has joined the cast of 'Cats'.

The 'Bridesmaids' actress will portray the lazy old Gumbie feline Jennyanydots in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical, which is based on T.S. Eliot's 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' poetry collection.

The 38-year-old Australian actress joins the legendary Sir Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat) and Dame Judi Dench in the all-star cast.

Dench - who was due play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, until she was forced to withdraw through injury - takes on the role of Old Deuteronomy.

Whilst Idris Elba looks set to play villain feline Macavity in the movie, and his alter ego and his minions capture Deuteronomy in the musical.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Taylor Swift are also set to appear in the motion picture, which will be produced by Hooper, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward, while Steven Spielberg will be one of the executive producers of the project.

'Lord of the Rings' star McKellen recently admitted he wants to find his ''inner pussy'' for his role in 'Cats'.

The 79-year-old veteran actor joked he will embrace his ''moggyiness'' for his performance.

He cheekily quipped: ''I'm looking for the inner pussy - the 'moggyiness' that's within us all...

''I've always wanted to be in a musical on stage so rather late in the day this is like a dream come true.''

Meanwhile, Wilson previously revealed she has three movies coming out in 2019.

She tweeted: ''Ooooo. Been working so hard behind the scenes this year. Can't wait for you guys to see the 3 movies I'm in next year. (sic)''