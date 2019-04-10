Rebel Wilson ''intimidates'' people on dates.

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' star has said she finds dating in the spotlight to be tricky, because the men she dates get scared by her position as a Hollywood star, even though she insists she's ''not like'' her on-screen persona in real life.

She said: ''People get very intimidated, which is weird, the idea that I would be intimidating to anyone. But it happens all the time, to the point that someone I really liked was so intimidated and got a lot of anxiety and couldn't have a relationship with me because I'm in the public eye. They didn't want that, so that kind of sucked. If someone thinks they're on a date with Fat Amy, that's not going to happen. Sorry, I can be almost as much fun, but I'm not like that in real life.''

The 39-year-old actress and comedian insists she's ''pretty low-maintenance'' and a ''normal person'' off screen, but still finds herself hounded by fans who want to take pictures with her.

She added to InStyle magazine: ''When 'Pitch Perfect' came out, I became internationally famous, and people were hanging outside my house to take my photo. You have to think about it a bit more than a normal person. But I'm a pretty low-maintenance chick.''

Meanwhile, Rebel previously said she finds dating in Los Angeles to be a ''challenge'', as Hollywood's beauty standards are ''very unrealistic''.

She said: ''Los Angeles is a bit of a challenge. I remember when we shot 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Atlanta. Boy, was I popular there! I should move to a city like Atlanta. I was considered a 10 there. Not to say the people in Atlanta aren't good looking. But Hollywood's beauty standards are very unrealistic.''

And the blonde beauty also revealed what her ideal man is like.

She added: ''I look for someone who is physically bigger than me. It makes you feel more feminine. If I feel like I'm going to crush a guy in a cage fight, then they are probably not the guy for me. It's wanting someone who is kind person. I've been so lucky to create this awesome life for myself that I want to find that person to share it with. It can be a roller coaster being in the public eye, so I guess I [really just want] genuine niceness and supportiveness.''