Rebel Wilson insisted it was ''really important'' to her to cast a homosexual man as her gay best friend in 'Isn't It Romantic' so it didn't seem as though the film is ''mocking a gay guy''.
Rebel Wilson insisted on casting a gay actor as her best friend in 'Isn't It Romantic'.
The 38-year-old actress is producing and starring in the upcoming rom-com in which she plays love cyclic Natalie who lives out a romantic comedy after suffering a head injury, and in her new reality her neighbour Donny is her ''gay sidekick, who's setting gay rights back, like, a hundred years'' - as she describes in a scene featured in the film's trailer.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star explained that the comedy satirises the tropes in romantic films and it was ''really important'' to her to cast a homosexual man so it didn't seem as though the film is ''mocking a gay guy''.
Speaking to the LA Times, she said: ''Being the producer of the film, it was really important to me that obviously, we cast an openly gay actor for the role of Donny so that the character could not in any way be construed as mocking a gay guy.''
The 'Bridesmaids' actress went on to explain that she feels as though the upcoming flick makes a ''really clever comment'' about how LGBTQ characters have been ''marginalised'' and given less complex characters over the years.
She said: ''I think we make a really clever comment about how gay characters have been marginalised in the past few decades.''
The movie will star Liam Hemsworth as one of the male leads, Blake, and Rebel previously admitted she didn't expect the actor to be ''funny' because he's ''so hot''.
She previously said: ''Normally, people that are so hot like that aren't that funny.
''Turns out, he's just such a legend and the funniest guy, so it was a good move for me casting him.''
