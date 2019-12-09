'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson says she's ''never been drunk'', despite creating and maintaining a ''party girl image'' on social media.
The 39-year-old actress admitted she's never been under the influence of alcohol, and explained she has created a ''party girl image'' on social media which is actually far removed from her real life self.
Appearing on the 'Late Late Show', she told host James Corden: ''Fun fact. I've never been drunk in my whole entire life... That's not a joke.
''I cultivate this party girl image, like, on Instagram and stuff, but it's not true. It's just, like, me with bottles. It's an internal joke with myself.''
The 'Pitch Perfect' star previously admitted she found herself questioning someone's ''drinking habits'' when the person - who she met on an online dating app - walked straight ''into a moving Uber''.
She said: ''I'm on this celebrity dating app--but it's not really just celebrities. I've never really had a disaster.
''One person got slightly... way too drunk and walked into a moving Uber. Just went flying into the Uber as it was driving off.''
Although Rebel was quick to reassess her options, she did decide to ''give them another chance'' once the person in question that realised how much they were drinking.
Asked if she went on a second date, she added: ''Not immediately after that. I questioned their drinking habits. Later on, when they had realised they were drinking too much, I did give them another chance.''
However, Rebel also revealed she has made some dating app mistakes of her own, although the etiquette mishaps are largely down to her hectic schedule.
She explained: ''I think my crime is I get very busy and travel around the world a lot, so I don't go on the app all the time.
''I might be responsive one day, and then I might just not go on the app for a week or more. Somebody could have been asking me a question or something and I've just left.''
