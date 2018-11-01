Rebel Wilson has teased a fourth 'Pitch Perfect' movie is on the cards.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' producer has said there is a possibility that the cast - including Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick - could reunite in the future for another instalment of the musical movie as they love working together.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (31.10.18), the 38-year-old star - who plays Fat Amy - said: ''I mean, I can't say anything officially.

''We just love each other, all us girls.

''Definitely I'll be filming another musical film in the next 12 months, I can say that. You'll see me singing a bit more.

''But yeah, us 'Pitch Perfect' girls, we love each other and we always wanna work together.''

Rebel's hints of a follow up to 2017's 'Pitch Perfect 3' come after Adam DeVine said he'd return to the franchise if the script is ''funny'' enough.

The 34-year-old actor - who played Bumper Allen in the comedy - said: ''If the script is funny enough ... That is what it is. It has to be really funny. But I love working with Rebel [Wilson] and obviously, I love working with Anna [Kendrick]. Everyone in that movie I feel like I'm going to work with 30 more times.''

Director Trish Sie was forced to defend her decision not to include its male stars in 'Pitch Perfect 3', and felt it was the perfect ''time to make a fresh start''.

She said: ''When I came aboard, the version of the script that was in play already had those decisions made. And maybe I could have fought hard to bring them back if I really disagreed with that decision, but I didn't, because there was some scheduling stuff involved - Ben Platt is busy winning awards on Broadway [for 'Dear Evan Hansen'] - but I think the main purpose was these girls are moving on with their life. Maybe they'll get back to these guys at some point. A lot of people don't end up with their college boyfriend and we wanted it to be about them and their independence and finding their way in the world and moving ahead alone. And it just felt like it was time to make a fresh start.''