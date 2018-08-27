Rebel Wilson will star in three movies in 2019.

The 'Bridesmaids' actress revealed she has been secretly working away ''behind the scenes'' this year to focus on the projects she has coming up.

She told her 2.88 million followers: ''Ooooo. Been working so hard behind the scenes this year. Can't wait for you guys to see the 3 movies I'm in next year. (sic)''

Those movies are believed to be 'The Hustle', which is complete, and 'Isn't It Romantic' and 'Jojo Rabbit', both of which are in post-production.

Meanwhile, in June it was revealed the 38-year-old filmmaker is to star in and produce an adaptation of the comic book 'Crowded'.

The Australian comedienne is developing the project and will produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

'Crowded' is set in the near future when the world's economy is largely based on job sharing and apps.

At the same time, a crowdfunding platform that funds assassinations has become extremely popular among members of the public.

The movie really gathers pace when a woman named Charlie suddenly finds herself in the midst of an assassination attempt.

Christopher Sebela, who is the author of the original comic books, is set to act as a consulting producer, while a search for a writer to help adapt the material is already underway.

In recent years, it's been suggested that power and influence has moved from the movie business towards the TV industry.

But Rebel - who is currently developing a movie with the help of music mogul Simon Cowell - has insisted she remains committed to making films.

She said: ''It's still where the power is. We are making a film about K-pop, because he is very musical. It will star primarily an Asian cast.

''And I just sold one to Universal about bi-racial twins. It was in the National Geographic recently and I thought it was very interesting; especially considering race relations in America, and to do a comic storyline with overt themes about race in it but that isn't overtly about race ... it's a very rare phenomenon.

''We are writing the script now. It's in the early stages but it's a big commercial comedy.''