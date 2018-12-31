Rebel Wilson found herself having to be rescued after she got ''lost'' on a mountain in Aspen, Colorado.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star was on a trip to the popular winter destination in Colorado when she found herself lost on a mountain and had to call for help to get back to her hotel.
Updating her fans on her Instagram story, she said: ''Alright, guys. I'm lost on the mountain, but I'm going to make it ... This is a bit too experienced for me, so I'm just gonna slide down (sic)''
In a second video, she introduced her fans to a man called Scott who was going to help her make it down the slippy slope.
Later, Rebel took to social media to insist she was doing alright and thanked the ''kind strangers'' who helped her down off the mountain.
She said: ''Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know I did get back to the hotel safely. I want to thank everybody in Aspen for all of their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing, you do this all day every day whereas for me, it was only like my second day of skiing. I lost feeling in my left foot, I think it was the ski boot, I think it was too tight, I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something ... I just wanted to say thank you to all those very kind strangers who helped today. I'm resting up now cause it's New Year's Eve tomorrow.''
